B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVLV. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 81,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 185,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on EVLV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EVLV opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.61. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $6.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

