B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after buying an additional 8,364,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after buying an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,079,000 after buying an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $89,863.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,814.45. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $613,561.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,325.94. This represents a 22.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 617,367 shares of company stock worth $25,227,888. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $56.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.96 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

