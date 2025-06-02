B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in LandBridge by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LandBridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

LB opened at $71.61 on Monday. LandBridge Co LLC has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In related news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $142,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 70.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

