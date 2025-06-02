B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,300 Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amprius Technologies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 897,222 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 752,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

AMPX stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $317.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.23.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 69,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $169,579.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,731.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Wallach sold 27,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $67,055.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,033,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,805.95. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,747 shares of company stock valued at $286,125. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

