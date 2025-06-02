B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,346,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,216,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,079,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,265,000 after buying an additional 1,802,821 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,671,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,347 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,174,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 407,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,652,000 after buying an additional 38,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SSRM opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSRM. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSR Mining

About SSR Mining

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.