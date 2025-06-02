B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,984,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

FTXL opened at $82.12 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $59.72 and a one year high of $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0342 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

