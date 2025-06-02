B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1,842.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $38.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $39.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

