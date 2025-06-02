B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,729.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,274.55 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,899.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,954.76.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total transaction of $1,284,841.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,453,786.92. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,933 shares of company stock valued at $35,250,629 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. Barclays cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

