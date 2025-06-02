B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 223,200 Shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 223,200 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hallador Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Hallador Energy stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $743.91 million, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.42. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $117.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 97,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,863,794.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,645.45. This trade represents a 41.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Capmk raised Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hallador Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Hallador Energy Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

