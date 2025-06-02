B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,743 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,217,000 after buying an additional 3,909,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Haleon by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after acquiring an additional 930,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,931 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $11.40.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. Analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLN. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

