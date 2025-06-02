B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $142.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.97. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

