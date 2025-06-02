B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 39,605 Shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,605 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALVO. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,241,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 484,826 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVO opened at $11.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of -0.02. Alvotech has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $14.65.

Alvotech ( NASDAQ:ALVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.52. On average, equities analysts predict that Alvotech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

