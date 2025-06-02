B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 824 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CAVA Group by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.7%

CAVA Group stock opened at $81.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83 and a beta of 3.28. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $172.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $886,938.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,518,352.48. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAVA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About CAVA Group



CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

