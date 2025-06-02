B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,382 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

GGN opened at $4.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $4.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

