B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,879 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after purchasing an additional 315,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,230,000 after acquiring an additional 167,780 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $154,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,950.42. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,507 shares of company stock worth $1,283,528 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.