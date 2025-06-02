Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Position Lessened by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 70,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 557,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 231,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.4439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

