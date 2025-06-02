Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.40 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.20%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.