Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 30th

Tesla, Lucid Group, Baidu, Vale, Navitas Semiconductor, Enphase Energy, and Rivian Automotive are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or supply components for battery-powered vehicles. They encompass traditional automakers with EV divisions, pure-play electric car manufacturers, battery producers, charging infrastructure providers and related technology firms. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the growth potential and risks of the global transition from internal combustion engines to electric mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.56 on Friday, reaching $348.87. The company had a trading volume of 60,696,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,721,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.80. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 170.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Lucid Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,102,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,061,367. Lucid Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.63. 2,562,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. Baidu has a 1 year low of $74.71 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 21,782,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,595,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Navitas Semiconductor stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 32,005,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,575,302. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $983.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of ENPH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,186. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.47. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,834,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,251,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

