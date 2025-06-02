Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,337 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $2.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $224.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.18. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $9.24.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.15). The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
