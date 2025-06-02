BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 241,220.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

