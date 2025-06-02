BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Holdings Decreased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $9,435,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 118,814 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 236,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 27,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0862 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.15%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

