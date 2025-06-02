Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells C$570,000.00 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.00, for a total value of C$570,000.00.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
TSE BBD.B opened at C$95.25 on Monday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$71.79 and a twelve month high of C$113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$89.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on BBD.B. UBS Group raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$103.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$142.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.67.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Read More
