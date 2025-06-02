Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells $544,241.70 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 52,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $544,241.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,997,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,675,928.90. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 18,291 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $197,359.89.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,136 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $129,733.84.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 11,198 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $112,763.86.

On Friday, May 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 24,322 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $262,920.82.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 19,024 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $206,790.88.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 701 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $7,907.28.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 3,842 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $44,874.56.

On Monday, May 19th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 31,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $369,684.45.

On Monday, April 28th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,691 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $148,958.08.

On Friday, April 25th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 15,383 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $168,443.85.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BOC stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $462.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 million.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Boston Omaha by 143.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Boston Omaha during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

