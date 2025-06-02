Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 140,707 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

View Our Latest Report on BYD

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.