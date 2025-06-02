Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,955,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $55,553,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $43,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,296,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after buying an additional 441,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 964,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,932,000 after buying an additional 261,443 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $75.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

