Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95,899 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Brady Stock Down 0.5%

Brady stock opened at $69.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $77.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.