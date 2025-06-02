Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,265,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $10,742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $17,068,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $129.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.63. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $141.90.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,209.92. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,755.81. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,973 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

