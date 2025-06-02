Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Sells C$204,735.73 in Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Director Dani Reiss sold 12,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$204,735.73.

Canada Goose Trading Down 2.2%

GOOS opened at C$16.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.54 and a 12 month high of C$20.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

