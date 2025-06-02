Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Director Sells C$204,735.73 in Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Director Dani Reiss sold 12,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total transaction of C$204,735.73.
Canada Goose Trading Down 2.2%
GOOS opened at C$16.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.54 and a 12 month high of C$20.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00.
Canada Goose Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canada Goose
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.