Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $2,215,176.46 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 6,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.39, for a total transaction of $2,215,176.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,041,974.04. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $326.91 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $327.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.09. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.22 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Carvana by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

