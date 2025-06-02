Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $3,185,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.55, for a total value of $3,185,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,840,000. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVNA stock opened at $326.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $97.55 and a 1 year high of $327.75. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.22 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Carvana by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.65.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

