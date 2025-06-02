CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,387,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,772,000 after purchasing an additional 847,334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,939,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,001,000 after buying an additional 455,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,033,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,613,000 after buying an additional 299,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,822,000 after buying an additional 2,752,950 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CCCS opened at $8.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De acquired 100,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 213,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,683.66. This represents a 88.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $272,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,562,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,083.52. This trade represents a 95.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,067,379 shares of company stock worth $545,395,616 in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.