Centerbridge Credit Partners M Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,906,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,731,903. The trade was a 25.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Garrett Motion stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -0.05. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $12.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

