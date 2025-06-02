Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Major Shareholder Sells $868,587.58 in Stock

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 32,158 shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $868,587.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,166.78. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chain Bridge Bancorp Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CBNA stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Get Chain Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNA. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Chain Bridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBNA

Chain Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.