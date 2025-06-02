Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $170,796,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,049,000 after buying an additional 604,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $58,723,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,427,000 after buying an additional 341,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,068,000 after buying an additional 300,942 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 2.0%

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $97.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $424.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.26 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,197.34. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

