Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.14% of Cohen & Steers worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $44,737,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $34,166,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 528,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95,185 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,460.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 93,566 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 76,486 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of CNS opened at $76.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.64 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

