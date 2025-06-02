Continuum Advisory LLC Has $11.61 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day moving average is $126.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.