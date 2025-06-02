CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,200 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 875,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.4 days.
CTRRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.
