Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Major Shareholder Sells $14,900,000.00 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fox Opportunities Fund L. Alta sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $14,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,973,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,106,625.10. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $15.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $750.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Daktronics by 5,889.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

