David H. Lissy Sells 6,282 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) Director David H. Lissy sold 6,282 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $817,288.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,491.20. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.3%

BFAM stock opened at $129.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.32. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day moving average of $119.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $665.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.34 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

