Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Delek US worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 728.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Delek US by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $19.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.74. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.18%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs acquired 2,800 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $38,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares in the company, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

