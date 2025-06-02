Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 450,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter worth $35,837,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Denison Mines by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,595,000 after buying an additional 6,305,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 393.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,122,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,401 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,131,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838,504 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $5,441,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Denison Mines Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

Denison Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.