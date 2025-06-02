Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Short Interest Update

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Destra Multi-Alternative Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $183,740.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,775,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,380,626.60. This trade represents a 1.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 184,089 shares of company stock worth $1,541,368.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destra Multi-Alternative Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 689,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 223,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 166,851 shares in the last quarter.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Down 0.8%

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of DMA opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Destra Multi-Alternative Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Company Profile

Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

