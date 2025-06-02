DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Short Interest Update

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocGo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DocGo by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in DocGo during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in DocGo by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 77,445 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DCGO. BTIG Research downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.45 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.85 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

DocGo Price Performance

DocGo stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. DocGo has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $5.68.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $96.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. DocGo had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

