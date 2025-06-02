e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $2,021,946.17 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $2,021,946.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,388.37. The trade was a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $112.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,497,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,174,000 after buying an additional 68,103 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 438,575 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,437,000 after buying an additional 669,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,772,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,541,000 after acquiring an additional 264,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

