e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $2,021,946.17 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 18,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $2,021,946.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,388.37. The trade was a 25.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of ELF stock opened at $112.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty
Analyst Ratings Changes
ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
