Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 94,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 7,063.7% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 730,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 720,499 shares during the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Edap Tms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $1.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 34.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

