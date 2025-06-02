Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGO. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:EGO opened at $20.13 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $341.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.83 million. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

