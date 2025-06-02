Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Down 20.1% in May

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Embecta Price Performance

EMBC stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Embecta has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $620.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

EMBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Embecta from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Embecta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Embecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,818.60. The trade was a 13.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Embecta by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Embecta by 796.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Embecta by 1,164.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its stake in Embecta by 879.1% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

