Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Etsy by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $54.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Richard Edward Colburn III sold 2,350 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $110,473.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,140.96. The trade was a 44.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,813.28. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,942. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Etsy from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Etsy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.