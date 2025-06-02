FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of FARO Technologies worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FARO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,849,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $8,990,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,892,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in FARO Technologies by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151,382 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,562,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FARO opened at $42.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $815.76 million, a P/E ratio of -121.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.17. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

In other news, CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $43,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,299. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter James Lau sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,690,226.80. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FARO shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

