Financial Avengers Inc. Has $27.31 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Avengers Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 12.9% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Hsbc Global Res cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.5%

NVDA stock opened at $134.28 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average of $126.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

